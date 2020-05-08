'90 Day Fiance' star Ash Naeck returns to social media and apologizes for "disgusting" sexist seminar teachings
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/08/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ash Naeck has returned to Instagram with a video message apologizing for his "disgusting" and "not acceptable" teachings at his seminar -- insisting it was among the worst days of his life, he's not sexist, and he's been humbled by his mistakes.
Ash, an Australian dating and relationship coach, revealed on April 19 he'd be "taking a few weeks off from social media" for his "mental health" after receiving backlash for sounding sexist during his Australian seminar that girlfriend Avery Warner attended along with single women looking for love.
"My first time back. Hermit vs Socialite life," Ash captioned the video he posted earlier this week.
"Hello guys, it's actually been a while. I haven't seen you guys and there's been a lot of things happening over the last two weeks... It's been nice to take a step back and reflect on everything that has happened," Ash began in the video.
"It has been quite intense, because I had to take a step back and just think to myself, 'What type of coach am I? And what am I really doing?' It's a question I keep asking myself, because that day at the seminar was the worst day of my life. It was among the worst days."
At the seminar, Ash claimed men and women's brains are extremely different when it comes to their interests and reactions, and he said women are naturally feminine and men are masculine by nature.
Ash told the single ladies they're emotional, nurturing and caring, while the man's perspective is to work, protect, bring money home, and fix problems. Ash also said an attraction can only be present between a feminine energy and a masculine energy.
But Ash's teachings were met with resistance and objection, and several women complained he was way off base.
Ash said in the video he felt what it means for a person to be "in survival mode" that day.
"I was trying to survive due to the fact that my ego was hit so much that I would have done anything to be able to actually get out of that situation," Ash said, adding that he felt a tremendous amount of stress but does not want to use that as an excuse.
"I should've been more mindful of being able to actually manage that situation, which I f-cked up completely. I said things that were not aligned with myself, at all. I was trying to explain gender roles when it's such a political debate. I should not have gotten into that."
"I'm not an expert in that," Ash added. "I should not have jumped into something that I'm not an expert in."
Ash said he was trying to explain gender roles and sexual dimorphism.
"I explained that so badly... I explained that so, so badly. And I talked so much sh-t. Whatever I was saying, when I look back on it, I'm like, 'What the f-ck did I talk about?' It was actually very humbling because my ego was hit and I was trying to save my ass," Ash admitted in the video.
"It was just bullsh-t the whole time. I just spoke and blabbered all type of crap, and I take full ownership of that... I just spoke a lot of sh-t and I have to own up to that, and I have to take ownership of that."
"So for all the people out there," he noted, "I apologize because it's disgusting. It's not acceptable and it's actually disgusting."
Ash went on to say, "Whether I lost control of my emotion and I just lost control, nothing really can actually explain how bad I felt or how stupid I felt. So that brought back a lot of humility and put my back into the perspective of, 'What am I really doing right now?'"
Ash then thanked his clients and some fans who had reached out to him and were really kind and nice.
"And then there were some people who were not so kind, and I totally agree with them, because if I was sitting on the couch and watching that episode that day and I was in your place watching myself, I would've said to this person on the TV, 'What the f-ck are you doing?! You have no f-cking idea what you are talking about,'" Ash confessed.
Ash therefore apologized for his behavior at the seminar a second time, saying it was "a stupid moment" for him in life.
"I would've done anything to save my ass," Ash reiterated. "And, no, I'm not sexist. I'm definitely not a sexist and it came across that way when I said those words. It came across as I am a sexist, but I'm not a sexist at all. I'm all for the power of the feminine."
Ash said if he could go back, he'd do things differently. However, the experience reminded him of what his mission is and what he's doing wrong as a relationship coach.
"I'm starting to find the answer of what I am really here for... I just wanted to apologize to everyone, especially the women out there. I think men and women are maybe not the same when it comes to our structure, our strength -- when I say 'strength,' it's physical strength... Maybe those are the things that are different, maybe," Ash said.
"But I'm all for the feminine power and the matriarch power... [It's] on the rise and taking over, like when you think about the leaders of the world, there are more women taking over those roles, so power to them."
Ash therefore confirmed, "I am back [on social media] -- but I am back with a very different perspective."
Ash said he'll continue to share his journey with fans in the coming weeks on Instagram and concluded his video message by seemingly taking a shot at Avery.
"I lost my cool and I suppressed so much sh-t that it had to come out. Chow, guys," Ash said.
Following the seminar, as shown on the April 26 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, Avery expressed her concern and discomfort to Ash, explaining that masculine and feminine energies have "nothing to do with gender."
"It has everything to do with that, actually," Ash countered, before telling Avery her energy was feminine.
"No, no, no, no, no. But it's not though," Avery argued. "There are plenty of people who carry masculine energy and they are women."
The pair continued to argue and then Ash stormed off. He said he felt like Avery was patronizing him and stripping him of his dignity and pride rather than trying to understand his position and support him.
Not only has Ash been slammed for being sexist, but he's also been accused of allegedly copying a motivational speaker's lecture and passing it off as his own teachings at the seminar.
Ash has been accused of plagiarizing motivational speaker Mark Gungor's lecture on the difference between men and women's brains and reciting it "verbatim" at his seminar in Australia, In Touch Weekly reported.
"I'm realizing she didn't have my back at all, and it actually really breaks my heart," Ash told the cameras in tears. "Just thinking about it really breaks my heart."
Ash then called Avery "a very hard person" and "very heartless." He said Avery hurts people very deeply, but Avery wanted more of an explanation on Ash's confusing view of gender roles.
Ash said it seemed like Avery enjoyed hurting him and her reaction to his seminar -- when his ego had already been bruised -- concerned him.
Ash said he felt like a dog that had been kicked, but Avery also apparently felt attacked just because she didn't agree with what he had to say.
Ash told Avery that she didn't feel his pain and instead squashed him like an ant. With that being said, Avery vented how she wasn't going to deal with this anymore, and then she pointed out, "I'm done."
Ash therefore determined he couldn't spend the rest of his life with someone who "doesn't care." Avery said she had never seen this side of Ash and he was being "emotionally irrational."
"Right now, I don't know if I want to move forward with his relationship," Avery admitted in a confessional.