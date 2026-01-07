Watch: Connor Storrie, Janelle James announce SAG Actor nominations
UPI News Service, 01/07/2026
The Actor Award nominations, formerly known as the Screen Actors Awards, will stream live from Los Angeles Wednesday. The awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, honor excellence in film and TV acting. A host has not yet been announced.
Presenters:
Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie and Abbott Elementary star Janelle James will announce the nominations.
SAG-AFTRA president Sean Astin is expected to speak before the announcements.
Where to watch:
Tune in to Netflix YouTube channel at 1 p.m. ET.
Special honors:
Harrison Ford will be honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award.
"Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture," Astin said of the Shrinking, 1923, Indiana Jones and Star Wars star.
Name change:
The award show's name was changed in November.
"Since the beginning, our statue has been called The Actor and we're a show that's entirely about actors, so this new name is a perfect next step in the show's evolution," Jon Brockett, the Actor Awards showrunner and executive producer, said in a statement.
Show date:
The Actors Awards will stream live on Netflix on March 1. This marks the third year the show will air on the streaming giant.
