Comedian Nikki Glaser talked about her upcoming gig hosting the Golden Globe Awards gala for a second year on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday.

"I take it seriously. I love awards shows. I have imposter syndrome with everything I do, so I always want to do my absolute best," she said.

"I always feel like, 'How did I get this job?' I have to keep it. I never sit back and assume I've got this," she added. "Even though last year went well, I have to do better this time."

"You're now competing against yourself," said Kimmel.

"Yeah, she's a [explicit]," Glaser laughed.

The Globes, which honor excellence in TV and film, are to be handed out Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood.

The prize presentation will air on CBS and Paramount+