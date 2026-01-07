British actor Jamie Campbell Bower -- who played the villain Vecna on Stranger Things -- dropped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night.

He told Fallon he was proud his character was decapitated by 1980s film legend Winona Ryder 's Joyce Byers in the series finale, which premiered on New Year's Eve.

"To have Winona Ryder cutting off your head is pretty cool," he said. "It was so intense. She was so sweet and kind and she was like, 'I don't want to hurt you.' And I was like, 'No, we're all in this together and it's going to be great.' And, then, I'm gurgling on the spike. It's a lot."

The actor went on to say he thinks this is the ending Vecna deserves.

"The show is so much about friendship and love and hope and joy and, of course, the person who is not that has to go," he added.