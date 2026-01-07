Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie announced the nominees for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Wednesday.The Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, honor excellence in film and TV acting.One Battle after Another led the field in the film categories with seven nominations, while Sinners followed close behind with five nods.The Studio earned the most nominations -- five -- in the TV categories.Winners will be announced at a gala at Hollywood's Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on March 1. It will stream live on Netflix.Harrison Ford is slated to receive the Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.Best Film CastFrankensteinHamnetMarty SupremeOne Battle After AnotherSinnersBest ActorTimothee Chalamet Marty SupremeLeonardo DiCaprio One Battle After AnotherEthan Hawke Blue MoonMichael B. Jordan SinnersJesse Plemons BugoniaBest ActressJessie Buckley HamnetRose Byrne If I Had Legs I'd Kick YouKate Hudson Song Sung BlueChase Infiniti One Battle After AnotherEmma Stone BugoniaBest Supporting ActorMiles Caton SinnersBenicio Del Toro One Battle After AnotherJacob Elordi FrankensteinPaul Mescal HamnetSean Penn One Battle After AnotherBest Supporting ActressOdessa A'zion Marty SupremeAriana Grande Wicked: For GoodAmy Madigan WeaponsWunmi Mosaku SinnersTeyana Taylor One Battle After AnotherBest Cast TV DramaThe DiplomatLandmanThe PittSeveranceWhite LotusBest Actor in a TV DramaSterling K. Brown ParadiseBilly Crudup The Morning ShowWalton Goggins White LotusGary Oldman Slow HorsesNoah Wyle The PittBest Actress in a TV DramaBritt Lower SeveranceParker Posey White LotusKeri Russell The DiplomatRhea Seehorn PluribusAimee Lou Wood White LotusBest Cast TV ComedyAbbott ElementaryThe BearHacksOnly Murders in the BuildingThe StudioBest Actor in a TV ComedyIke Barinholtz The StudioAdam Brody Nobody Wants ThisTed Danson Inside ManSeth Rogen The StudioMartin Short Only Murders in the BuildingBest Actress in a TV ComedyKathryn Hahn The StudioCatherine O'Hara The StudioJenna Ortega WednesdayKristen Wiig Palm Royale