Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie announced the nominees for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Wednesday.

The Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, honor excellence in film and TV acting.

One Battle after Another led the field in the film categories with seven nominations, while Sinners followed close behind with five nods.

The Studio earned the most nominations -- five -- in the TV categories.

Winners will be announced at a gala at Hollywood's Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on March 1. It will stream live on Netflix.

Harrison Ford is slated to receive the Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.

Best Film Cast

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan Sinners

Jesse Plemons Bugonia

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley Hamnet

Rose Byrne If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti One Battle After Another

Emma Stone Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Miles Caton Sinners

Benicio Del Toro One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi Frankenstein

Paul Mescal Hamnet

Sean Penn One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress

Odessa A'zion Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku Sinners

Teyana Taylor One Battle After Another

Best Cast TV Drama

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

White Lotus

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Sterling K. Brown Paradise

Billy Crudup The Morning Show

Walton Goggins White Lotus

Gary Oldman Slow Horses

Noah Wyle The Pitt

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Britt Lower Severance

Parker Posey White Lotus

Keri Russell The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood White Lotus

Best Cast TV Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

Ike Barinholtz The Studio

Adam Brody Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson Inside Man

Seth Rogen The Studio

Martin Short Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a TV Comedy

Kathryn Hahn The Studio

Catherine O'Hara The Studio

Jenna Ortega Wednesday

Kristen Wiig Palm Royale