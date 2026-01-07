FX has renewed Ethan Hawke's Lowdown for a second season.

Production on the new episodes are slated to begin in Tulsa this spring, the cable network announced Wednesday.

Sterlin Harjo created the show, which follows citizen journalist and self-proclaimed "truthstorian" Lee Raybon (Hawke) as he seeks the truth in Oklahoma.

It co-starred Keith David, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson and Kyle MacLachlan.

"I love the expression 'truthstorian,' first of all, because it's not really a word. It expresses a true thing for Lee, which is that the intersection of truth and history is so needed," Hawke said during a recent virtual press conference.

"Without understanding where we come from, we don't understand where we are," he added. "It's also sloppy and kind of a train-wreck of an expression. It's hard to say and it seemed very perfect for Lee."