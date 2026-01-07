Lionsgate released the trailer for The Strangers: Chapter 3 on Wednesday. The film opens Feb. 6 in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Strangers: Chapter 2 ended in a cliffhanger where survivor Maya ( Madelaine Petsch ) killed the stranger in the Dollface mask. The trailer for Chapter 3 shows the lead stranger, Scarecrow (Gabriel Basso), coming for revenge.

He forces Maya to wear the Dollface mask and tattoos the smiley face logo on her. He also instructs her to kill some hostages in a hotel room.

The trailer also includes unmasked scenes between Scarecrow and Maya in a church. Meanwhile, the local police investigate the long-running murders.

Ema Horvath also returns as the stranger in the Pinup mask. Reny Harlin directed all three chapters.

Chapter 1 was a remake of the 2008 horror film by writer/director Brian Bertino. Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland wrote the new trilogy.

The other chapters ignored the 2018 sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night.