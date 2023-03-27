Liliana Cavani and Tony Leung will be honored at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cavani, an Italian director, and Leung, a Hong Kong actor, will receive Golden Lions for lifetime achievement at the 80th annual festival.

The Venice Film Festival will take place Aug. 30-Sept. 9 this year.

Cavani is known for such films as The Night Porter (1974) starring Dirk Bogarde and Charlotte Rampling and The Berlin Affair (1985). She made her Venice Film Festival debut with the 1965 documentary Philippe Petain: Processo a Vichy.

"I am very happy and grateful to the Biennale di Venezia for this wonderful surprise," the filmmaker said in a press release.

Leung has starred in such films as In the Mood for Love (2000) and 2046 (2004). Three of his movies have won Golden Lion awards at the Venice Film Festival: A City of Sadness (1989), Cyclo (1995) and Lust, Caution (2007).

"I am overwhelmed and honored with the news from the Biennale di Venezia. I hope to celebrate this award with all the filmmakers I have worked with. This award is a tribute to all of them as well," the actor said.

Festival director Alberto Barbera lauded Cavani as "one of the most emblematic protagonists of the New Italian Cinema of the 1960s, whose work has spanned over 60 years of show business history."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Barbera praised Leung as "a charismatic performer in the course of an exceptional transnational career which has evolved paralleling the expansion of global film circulation."