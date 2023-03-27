Indian actor Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday Monday by announcing the name of his new movie on social media.

"Game Changer it is," Charan posted via his Twitter account. While he provided no plot details, Sharan told Variety in 2022 that it was a political drama.

The movie is an adaptation of a story by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. Actress Kiara Advani co-stars.

Charan celebrated his birthday on the set of Game Changer with his co-stars, director and crew. He was shown in a spray of rose petals on the film set and cutting a birthday cake.

The last year brought Charan universal recognition as the star of the film RRR. It received an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Song for "Naatu Naatu," a pivotal dance number in the movie.

Charan and co-star N.T. Rama Rao Jr. played the fictionalized version of two real-life Indian revolutionaries who form a friendship to help defeat the British Raj. It's one of the most expensive movies ever made in India, but the global response has helped it recoup much of its budget.

As his movie career continues to thrive, Charan has other reasons to celebrate. In December, he and his wife, Upasana announced they were expecting the couple's first child. In March the two went on a babymoon, which they chronicled on social media.