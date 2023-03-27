John Mayer is extending his Solo tour.

On Monday, the 45-year-old singer-songwriter announced a new North American leg of the tour for the fall.

The new dates begin Oct. 3 in New York City and end Nov. 10 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time, with fan pre-sales to start Wednesday at 9 a.m.

In addition, Mayer will announce new U.K. and European dates for the tour soon.

"As a dear friend once told me, 'never block a blessing.' Something very special is happening out here and I want to keep it going - It's too good for my soul. Thank you for making it such an incredible run so far..." the singer wrote on Instagram.

Mayer will be joined by special guest JP Saxe.

Mayer initially launched the Solo tour March 11 and will perform through April 14. The singer released his eighth studio album, Sob Rock, in 2021.

Here's the full list of dates for the fall North American leg of the Solo tour:

Oct. 3 - New York, at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 6 - Boston, at TD Garden

Oct. 7 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 11 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 13 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Oct. 17 - Indianapolis, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 18 - Chicago, at United Center

Oct. 20 - Baltimore, at CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 21 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

Oct. 23 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Oct. 25 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Oct. 28 - Dallas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 30 - Houston, at Toyota Center

Nov. 1 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Nov. 5 - Salt Lake City, at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 7 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, at The Kia Forum