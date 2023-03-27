Bachelor alum Alexis Waters is engaged to be married.

The television personality got engaged to her boyfriend, Tyler Fernandez, while celebrating her 30th birthday with friends in Miami, Fla., over the weekend.

Waters shared photos and videos from Fernandez's proposal on Instagram Stories. One video shows Fernandez proposing on one knee on a boat as his and Waters' friends look on and cheer.

In another photo, Waters shows off her engagement ring while in bed the morning after.

"30, engaged & unwell...." she captioned the post. "Thank you to everyone for all the love this weekend."

Waters and Fernandez have been together since 2018. The couple were introduced by fellow Bachelor alum Rachel Lindsay, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Waters called Fernandez her "best friend" in a birthday tribute in July 2020.

"Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @tylerfernandez I am so grateful to call you mine," she wrote. "You let me be 100% myself and love me for who I am ....idk why or how but thank god you do because I can't imagine my life without you."

Waters came to fame as a contestant in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and later appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 4.