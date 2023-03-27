Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Florida Man.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the dramedy series Monday featuring Edgar Ramirez.

Florida Man follows Mike Valentine (Ramirez), a struggling ex-cop forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster's runaway girlfriend.

"What should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong," an official description reads.

Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen and Isaiah Johnson also star.

Florida Man is created by Donald Todd (Ugly Betty, This is Us). The series premieres April 13 on Netflix.

Ramirez is known for the 2010 film Carlos and for playing Gianni Versace in the series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He recently appeared in the HBO adaptation of The Undoing.