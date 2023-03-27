Vladimir Duthiers is already a familiar face to CBS views. Now, they'll see even more of him. The 53-year-old anchor and correspondent has been promoted to featured host on the morning show team that includes Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This will mean there will be more of Vlad on CBS Mornings. He'll tell more business, arts, and culture stories," Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News & Stations said in a note to CBS employees. "There will be more Vlad on "Talk of the Table" in addition to his signature "What to Watch" segments."

Duthiers has proven to be a valuable asset to CBS in streaming, where he co-anchors a show for the digital platform immediately after his work on CBS Mornings. He's being rewarded for his success, particularly with women in the 25-54 demo, which Khemlani says is up 3% and is the only morning show showing growth.

"From his early days anchoring what was once CBSN, to today where he co-hosts and contributes to several hours of programming across broadcast and streaming, Vlad wakes up every day with a sense of curiosity and unfettered energy that brings important stories to life across platforms,' said Anthony Galloway, CBS News' senior vice president of streaming.

Duthiers came to the media after an 18-year career in finance. He was attending Columbia Journalism school when his class visited CNN. When anchor Anderson Cooper asked about the oldest student, it led to Duthiers' first job in journalism. After years as a CNN correspondent, earning an Emmy and a Peabody Award, he moved to CBS.

Duthiers and his wife, Marian Wang, 37, a senior producer on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver welcomed a baby girl, Celine, in January. The two married during the pandemic.

"With fatherhood and now this solidifying of my role on the morning show, my head is spinning," Duthiers said.