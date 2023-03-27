Jessica Chastain will star in the new Apple TV+ series The Savant.

Apple TV+ announced the eight-episode limited series in a press release Monday.

The Savant is based on a true story published in Cosmopolitan. Plot details are being kept under wraps, although a 2019 article explores the story of an elite investigator known as the Savant who infiltrates online hate groups.

Melissa James Gibson will write the series and serve as showrunner, with Matthew Heineman as director. Chastain will executive produce with Gibson and Heineman.

The new series hails from Fifth Season and Anonymous Content.

Chastain is known for the films Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Her TV credits include the HBO miniseries Scenes from a Marriage and the Showtime series George & Tammy.

