Netflix is giving a glimpse of Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama series' final episodes Monday.

Firefly Lane is based on the Kristin Hannah novel of the same name. The series follows best friends Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) throughout the decades.

The Season 2, Part 2 trailer shows an estranged Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) reunite after Kate falls ill.

"For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever?" an official description reads.

Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 2 will premiere April 27.

Heigl is also known for playing Izzie Stevens on Grey's Anatomy, while Chalke portrayed Elliot Reid on Scrubs.