'Vanderpump Rules' producer teases "head spinning" Season 10 reunion twist
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/07/2023
Vanderpump Rules producer Alex Baskin has hinted there will be a major development in "Scandoval" on Part 3 of the Season 10 reunion that will leave viewers' "heads spinning."
Part 3 of Vanderpump Rules' reunion airs Wednesday, June 7 at 9PM/ET on Bravo, and Baskin told The Hollywood Reporter that fans have no idea what's in store for them when the reality series wraps it's explosive tenth season.
"You can expect to learn a lot," Baskin said of what's to come on Tuesday, June 6.
"What made this reunion different than any other was that we, as a production, had no idea what was going to happen. Usually we have some sense."
Vanderpump Rules fans have already watched the fallout of Tom and Ariana's nine-year long relationship after his six-month affair with Raquel Leviss came to light in March. Ariana has been shown confronting and lashing out at Tom, and Tom and Raquel have discussed the betrayal on-camera.
"There's great anticipation for Raquel to come out [in Part 3]. I will say that whatever anyone thinks of what she did this past season, it was brave of her to face the music, knowing everyone is at full tilt," Baskin shared.
But Baskin revealed that "yet another development" was uncovered "a few days" after the reunion taping wrapped.
"I'll just say this isn't a garden-variety, getting-the-group-together-to-recap show or, in this case, just Raquel speaking her piece of apologies to Ariana," Baskin said.
"There are revelations and developments that left even our heads spinning... The timeline evolves."
Baskin ultimately teased that the end of the reunion is "the perfect capper to a season unlike any other."
Apparently, the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast -- including Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz -- didn't see this coming and will be thrown by the big reveal.
"It isn't something the group witnessed at the time. So I think they're going to have to respond to it when they see it," Baskin explained.
Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules wrapped filming in Fall 2022, but once Tom's affair and split from Ariana made headlines in March, cameras began rolling again to capture the drama and aftermath. The show's finale aired on May 17, and the reunion has been airing in parts ever since.
Baskin previously told Variety that production for Vanderpump Rules' eleventh season is in limbo because some cast members may not want to return to the show, especially after this new revelation comes to light on Part 3 of the reunion.
While Ariana and Tom are still living in the same $2 million Los Angeles home, temporarily, Ariana said they only communicate through "go betweens" and that her family "hates" him and Tom is "dead" to her brother.
As for how Ariana -- who felt "lost" after Tom's infidelity-- feels about Raquel now, Ariana told Alex, "I mean, I don't know her. I realize now I never knew her, but I certainly don't know her now and I don't know anyone who does know her. It's hard to say, but based on what I've seen, [she's] lost and empty... I don't really know what's going on."
When asked what it would take for her to forgive Tom and Raquel, Ariana bluntly announced, "That's not happening."
But Ariana seemed happy during her first TV interview, and it appears she's moving on.
Ariana has been spotted, multiple times, packing on PDA with fitness coach Daniel Wai in the aftermath of her breakup with Tom. Ariana and Daniel apparently began seeing each other in mid-April.
While Ariana played coy about her love life on Watch What Happens Live, she teased to viewers, "I'll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied."
A source recently told Us Weekly that Ariana is "definitely open to seeing where things go" with Daniel but she "isn't totally ready to jump into a serious relationship."
Meanwhile, Tom told TMZ in late April that he was "really happy" to see Ariana doing well.
After all, an insider source claimed to Us on March 3 that Tom and Ariana had been "having problems for a while." The insider claimed the pair's relationship "only came to a breaking point" the day prior to their split on March 1.
But Tom claimed he officially broke up with Ariana on Valentine's Day in February.
Tom also shared on the April 11 episode of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast how his romance with Raquel started with a kiss in August 2022 that felt "magnetic."
"I felt something that I hadn't felt in so long emotionally," Tom explained. "The feelings were something very, very strong."
Tom claimed that he had attempted to break up with Ariana once he realized he had strong feelings for Raquel.
"Like many relationships, it felt like it became more of like a best friends, family [thing] -- sometimes roommates," Tom continued.
"There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection. We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I would go to weddings by myself."
Tom said he was seeing and FaceTiming with Raquel "as often" as he could," even though that "sounds horrible."
"And Ariana didn't even notice because that's just how separate our lives were," Tom claimed. "I had to actually tell her, 'How have you not noticed how distant I've been lately?'"
Ariana apparently believes Tom even had sex with Raquel in one of their guest rooms while she was sleeping in their bed.