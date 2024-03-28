Unfrosted is directed, co-written by and stars Seinfeld in his directorial debut.
The film tells the origin story of Pop-Tarts breakfast pastries, with Seinfeld and McCarthy playing rivals at Kellogg's and Post Cereal, respectively, in 1960s Michigan.
"A wildly imaginative tale of ambition, betrayal, and menacing milkmen -- sweetened with artificial ingredients -- Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial film debut," an official description reads.
