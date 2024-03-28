Kate Hudson is back with new music.

The singer and actress, 44, released a single and music video for the song "Live Forever" on Thursday.

The "Live Forever" video features home movie footage of Hudson and her son Ryder Robinson.

In the lyrics, Hudson celebrates motherhood and seeing her children grow up.

Hudson has three children: son Ryder, 20, with Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 12, with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, 5, with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa.

"You don't want to give away your child's privacy. But you want to show people how glorious loving a child can be," the actress said in a statement. "I was so young when Ryder was born, I look back and marvel; I was almost a kid, too, so we were able to fall in love with growing up at the same time. And when you listen to the song and watch, it sweeps you up like someone's arms around you."

She released her debut single, "Talk About Love," in January.

Hudson announced her debut album on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2022. She said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in April 2023 that was writing songs with Fujikawa and Linda Perry.

"I'm so excited, and I'm just excited that I actually took the time to really do it and to do it right," the star said.

Hudson is known for the films Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Glass Onion.