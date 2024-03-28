Lorde has released a cover of "Take Me to the River" for an upcoming Talking Heads tribute album.

The New Zealand singer, 27, shared the cover Thursday for the album Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense.

"Take Me to the River" is written by Al Green and Mabon "Teenie" Hodges. The Talking Heads originally released their cover of the song on their 1978 album, More Songs About Building and Food.

A24 announced Everyone's Getting Involved in January. The album will feature 16 covers from Stop Making Sense, the Talking Heads' 1984 live album that serves as a soundtrack to the band's concert film of the same name.

Paramore, Miley Cyrus, Girl in Red, The National, BadBadNotGood, Toro y Moi, The Linda Lindas and other artists also appear on the new album.

A24 said in January that Everyone's Getting Involved is "coming soon."

A24 acquired the rights to the Stop Making Sense concert film in March 2023 and re-released a newly restored 4K version in theaters that September to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary.

Lorde released her most recent album, Solar Power, in 2021.