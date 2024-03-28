Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and June premiere date for the season Thursday.

Mayor of Kingstown is a crime drama starring Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, the unofficial "mayor" of Kingstown, Mich., a fictional town funded by the private prison industry.

In Season 3, "a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls."

"The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions," an official synopsis reads.

Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach also return to star.

Mayor of Kingstown is co-created by Dillon and Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone). Sheridan's other Paramount+ series include 1923, 1883, Tulsa King, Lawman: Bass Reeves and Special Ops: Lioness.

Season 3 will premiere June 2.