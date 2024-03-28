Max is giving a glimpse of the new series The Sympathizer.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the HBO comedy-drama Thursday featuring Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr.

The Sympathizer is based on the Viet Thanh Nguyen novel of the same name. The adaptation is co-created by Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) and Don McKellar, who also serve as showrunners.

Xuande stars as the Captain, a half-French, half-Vietnamese spy during the final days of the Vietnam War.

The show follows the character's "new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren't over," according to an official synopsis.

Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh , Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong and Sandra Oh also star. Downey plays multiple roles.

The Sympathizer is executive produced by Park, McKellar, Downey and Susan Downey. Park also directs Episodes 1-3.

The series premieres April 14 on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.