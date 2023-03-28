Netflix is teasing the new series The Chosen One.

The streaming service shared a poster for the show Tuesday and said the series is "coming soon."

The Chosen One is based on the Mark Millar comic series American Jesus, which follows a 12-year-old boy who survives a freak accident and discovers after that he's the returned Jesus Christ.

"He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk... he can even raise the dead. How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that's been thousands of years in the making?" an official synopsis of the comics reads.

The Netflix series will relocate the story to Mexico.

"Relocating American Jesus to Mexico makes the mythological much more authentic and the apocalyptic all the more real," Millar said in a statement.

Netflix gave a first look at The Chosen One, known as El Elegido in Spanish, during its Tudum fan event in September. The teaser featured Millar, Dianna Agron and Tenoch Huerta.