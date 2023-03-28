Master Gardener is written and directed by Taxi Driver writer Paul Schrader. The film follows Narvel (Edgerton), a meticulous horticulturist devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy dowager (Weaver).
"When he's told to take on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos and dark secrets from his past emerge," an official synopsis reads.
