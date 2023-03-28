South Korean singer Jisoo is giving a glimpse of her "Flower" music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Blackpink, released a preview of her video for the song on Tuesday.

The "Flower" teaser opens with Jisoo in a bathroom. The singer is then seen wearing a glamorous gown in a grand entryway.

"Flower" appears on Jisoo's forthcoming debut solo single album, Me. Jisoo will release Me and the full "Flower" music video Friday.

Me also features the song "All Eyes on Me."

Jisoo previously released a floral-themed visual film teaser for Me.

Blackpink also consists of Jennie, Rose and Lisa. Jisoo will be the fourth and final member of the group to make her solo debut.