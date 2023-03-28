Paramount+ announced Tuesday that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is renewed for a third season and Lower Decks for a fifth. The streaming service also announced premiere dates for the second and fourth seasons of each respective show.

Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres June 15. Lower Decks Season 4 premieres later in the summer.

Each show will produce 10 new episodes. The announcements come as Star Trek: Picard is airing its final season and Star Trek: Discovery will end with its fifth season next year.

Strange New Worlds spun off from Discovery. The series follows the Enterprise crew on the missions prior to Captain Kirk's in the Original Series, with Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn).

Paul Wesley joins Strange New Worlds in Season 2 as young James T. Kirk. Original Star Trek character Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) is also onboard.