The Succession Season 4 premiere drew series-high viewership for the show.

HBO said in a press release Tuesday that Succession set a new series viewership record with the premiere for its fourth and final season, which aired Sunday.

The episode had 2.3 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, a new series high. Total viewing for the premiere was up 62% compared to the Season 3 premiere (1.4 million viewers) and 33% compared to the Season 3 finale (1.7 million).

In addition, the Season 4 premiere's total viewing number was 51% ahead of The White Lotus Season 2 premiere and trailed only House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and Euphoria among recent premieres.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong. The series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and Justine Lupe also star.

Lupe, who plays Connor's fiancee, Willa, recently said in an interview with UPI that her character will be unpredictable in Season 4 as Connor and Willa plan their wedding.