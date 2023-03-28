'Succession' Season 4 premiere draws series-high viewership
UPI News Service, 03/28/2023
The Succession Season 4 premiere drew series-high viewership for the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
HBO said in a press release Tuesday that Succession set a new series viewership record with the premiere for its fourth and final season, which aired Sunday.
The episode had 2.3 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, a new series high. Total viewing for the premiere was up 62% compared to the Season 3 premiere (1.4 million viewers) and 33% compared to the Season 3 finale (1.7 million).
In addition, the Season 4 premiere's total viewing number was 51% ahead of The White Lotus Season 2 premiere and trailed only House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and Euphoria among recent premieres.
Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong. The series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck).
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.