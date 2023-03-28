Paramount+ released the trailer for Season 2 of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head on Tuesday. As previously announced, the new season premieres April 20.

Clips from the new season show Beavis having three kids who look like mini version of himself with curly blonde hair, and his signature laugh. Butt-Head has abs and muscles with a brethren of mini-Butt-Head children.

The last clip shows middle-aged Beavis and Butt-head marry each other at a courthouse. As established in the movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the older Beavis and Butt-Head exist in an alternate universe where they grew up since the '90s.

Smart Beavis and Butt-Head from yet another universe also appear in the new trailer. Beavis also tries acupuncture and a construction crew finds Beavis and Butt-Head's skeletal remains in their decrepit house.

Mike Judge created Beavis and Butt-Head in the '90s. The original series lasted five years on MTV and produced the 1996 film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.