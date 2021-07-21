'The Bachelorette's Andrew Spencer explains why he rejected Katie Thurston's offer to stay and if he regrets leaving
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/21/2021
The Bachelorette eliminee Andrew Spencer has explained why he rejected Katie Thurston's offer to stay on her season considering he had just written her a note saying he'd be "waiting" for her if she changed her mind about their relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie eliminated Andrew, a 26-year-old pro football player who splits his time between Vienna, Austria and Chicago, IL, at the Rose Ceremony preceding hometown dates, but she admitted to a producer after his exit that she didn't feel confident in her decision.
The next morning, Andrew stopped by Katie's hotel room hoping to gain some closure and, on his way out the door, dropped off a note that resembled a Date Card and read, "If you change your mind... I'll be waiting."
The note brought Katie to tears and did in fact change her mind, but then Andrew rejected the Bachelorette's invitation to rejoin her cast of suitors and resume competing for her heart, which confused manyThe Bachelorette viewers.
"Obviously the first breakup was tough and then going back in and doing that thing, that was also really tough. I just let her know like, 'Hey, I don't wanna do this Bachelor process anymore. So if you want to possibly continue this outside of that, I would definitely be open to it,'" Andrew explained to Entertainment Tonight at The Men Tell All taping.
"That's what I meant when I wrote that on the card."
Andrew insisted that leaving the show for good was not an easy decision to make, especially after Katie had frantically chased him down a stairwell and jumped into his arms crying.
"For a good couple weeks, I debated whether I made the right decision or not," Andrew admitted.
"But ultimately, it came down to [the fact that] she already told me she had stronger connections with the other guys."
"For me to jump back in knowing I'm already behind," he continued, "it was just something I didn't want to put my heart through again."
Katie then gathered up the courage to ask, "If there's a way for you to stay a little longer, would you want to? You can say 'no,' or you could say 'yes.' I don't know."
Andrew confessed, "It's tough because [the breakup] did happen, and I feel hurt in this place."
The pair then seemed to mutually agree they should part ways, and Andrew said in a confessional he would have loved to say "yes" and be with Katie but he wants his future wife to choose him.
Andrew said on Monday night's episode, "I don't want to have to go through this with her again. I don't want to be standing at a Rose Ceremony waiting for her to not choose me again."
While Andrew confessed at The Men Tell All taping that his breakup with Katie is "still a little raw," he suggested he's still open to the idea of getting back together down the road if Katie's relationship with her winner doesn't work out.
"The way we kind of left, it was just kind of a bunch of questions in the air. There was a lot of love there," Andrew shared.
"I've seen the show and it's kind of tough [to watch]. At this day, at this time, I just think we need to talk. If anything, I would love to just sit down and talk with her one day, just kind of hang out and just see where her head's at."
Andrew, however, assured ET that he doesn't regret going on the show and getting to know Katie, even though his time on The Bachelorette ended with a broken heart.
"We were completely ourselves the whole time. We were so comfortable with just being our authentic selves. I think I got the real Katie," Andrew gushed.
"We talked about real conversations every single time that we met. We just only grew from there. Maybe the British accent would've worked a little bit more if I would've kept that up, but I'm not mad at how our relationship went."