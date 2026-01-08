Titans alum Teagan Croft and School Spirits actor Milo Manheim have landed the lead roles in Disney's upcoming live-action version of Tangled.

"Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney's Tangled. Coming only to theaters," the Walt Disney Studios X feed said Wednesday.

The movie is being helmed by Michael Gracey, whose credits include Better Man and The Greatest Showman.

Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi voiced the characters in the 2010 animated movie, the 2012 short film Tangled Ever After, the 2017 TV follow-up Tangled: Before Ever After and the TV series Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, which ran 2017 to 2020.