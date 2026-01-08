Elle Simone Scott, a cookbook author and cast member of America's Test Kitchen television series, has died, the PBS program announced. She was 49.

Scott died Monday, her family said in a statement to WBUR-Radio in Boston. She died of ovarian cancer 10 years after her initial diagnosis, People magazine reported.

America's Test Kitchen shared news of her death on its official Instagram account.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share that our beloved colleague and friend, Elle Simone Scott, has passed away," the post read. "We are still finding our words as we mourn the loss of an incredible human."

Scott joined the PBS series as the first Black cast member to appear regularly on the show in 2016. She was a host, test cook and executive editor for the series.

She worked in cruise ship kitchen before attending the Culinary Institute of New York in 2009. She interned at the Food Network and went on to work for Bravo and the Cooking Channel, WBUR reported.

Seeing a lack of visibility for women and people of color in the industry, she founded SheChef, a networking group.

"I thought it would be a great way to create a network to bring those underrepresented people together to see how we could support each other," Scott said in an interview with WTOP News in 2019.

"SheChef is meant to be a glass window for all of us to look through and see ourselves being successful on the other side.

Scott was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer in 2016 shortly after joining America's Test Kitchen.