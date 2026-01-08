The 2026 Puppy Bowl will be simulcast on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max and discovery+ on Feb. 8.

The 3-hour event -- which takes place on Super Bowl Sunday -- kicks off at 2 p.m. ET.

"Puppy Bowl XXII celebrates the spirit of the underdog with a game day celebration that combines the excitement of a sports match-up with uplifting adoption stories," Joseph Boyle, head of content at Discovery Channel, said in a statement Thursday.

"By introducing new segments like our senior spotlight and enhancing fan-favorite elements, we are creating a deeper connection to our audience and delivering the most entertaining sports spectacular on television."