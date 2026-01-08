Global favorites will compete in Season 3 of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World."

The 10 queens competing for £50,000 and the title of Queen of the Mothertucking World include Mariah Balenciaga (U.S.), Sminty Drop (UK), Melinda Verga (Canada), Minty Fresh (Philippines), Fontana (Sweden), Kate Butch (UK), Gawdland (Thailand), The Only Naomy (Germany), Serena Morena (Mexico) and Zahirah Zapanta (UK).

UK's Tia Kofi won Season 2 of Drag Race UK vs The World and UK's Blu Hydrangea won Season 1.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World Season 3 is coming soon to WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and on BBC Three and iPlayer in the UK.