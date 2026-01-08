Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Fallon asked the 24-year-old Canadian actor if he has processed just how popular his show is, Williams replied: "No, no, no, no. I turn into a deer in headlights every time.

"These freaks outside?" he said, indicating the cheering audience. "I'm not used to that."

Williams also talked about what a bad waiter he was at the old Spaghetti Factory, how awkward it is to wear "modesty garments" while filming intimate scenes and how he and his co-star Connor Storrie are "besties" in real life.

The series about rival professional hockey players who fall in love was recently renewed for a second season on Crave.

Francois Arnoud, Robbie GK, Sophie Nelisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Dylan Walsh and Christina Chang co-star in the adaptation of Rachel Reid's novel.