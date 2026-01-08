Sean Swayze, the younger brother of Ghost and Dirty Dancing icon Patrick Swayze, has died in the Los Angeles area at the age of 63.

Sean's son Jesse confirmed the news to TMZ Wednesday.

People.com said Wednesday Sean had been working as an entertainment Teamster at the time of his death on Dec. 15 from a gastrointestinal bleed related to alcoholic liver cirrhosis.

Patrick died of pancreatic cancer in 2009 at the age of 57. He also starred in the film classics Point Break, Road House and The Outsiders.

Patrick and Sean are survived by their brother, actor Don Swayze, 67, and sister Bambi, 66.

Their sister Vicky died by suicide in 1994 at the age of 45.