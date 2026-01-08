Awards season 2026 is underway and will stretch through March, with major ceremonies honoring film, television and music. Several key dates and hosts have already been announced, while others will be confirmed in the weeks ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the details on upcoming award shows:

Golden Globes -- Jan. 11

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association presents the Golden Globe Awards to recognize excellence in film and television.

The ceremony will take place Sunday, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host the event.

Academy Awards nominations -- Jan. 22

Nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced Jan. 22 on ABC.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Grammy Awards -- Feb. 1

The Recording Academy presents the Grammy Awards to honor outstanding achievement in the music industry.

The ceremony will air Feb. 1, on CBS and stream on Paramount+. A host has not yet been announced.

Film Independent Spirit Awards -- Feb. 15

Film Independent presents the Spirit Awards to celebrate independent filmmaking.

The ceremony will be held Feb. 15.

BAFTAs -- Feb. 22

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts presents the BAFTA Awards to honor excellence in film.

The ceremony will take place in London on Feb. 22. Alan Cumming will host the event.

Actor Awards -- March 1

The Screen Actors Guild presents the Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards) to honor outstanding performances in film and television. One Battle after Another leads the film categories with seven nominations. Sinners follows with five nominations. The Studio leads the TV categories with five nominations. SAG will honor Harrison Ford with the Life Achievement Award at the show.

The ceremony is scheduled for March 1.

Academy Awards -- March 15

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presents the Academy Awards to honor excellence in film.

The ceremony will take place Sunday, March 15. A host has not yet been announced.

Emmy Awards -- Sept. 14

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presents the Emmy Awards to recognize excellence in television.

The ceremony will air Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

This schedule will be updated as additional dates, hosts and nominations are announced.