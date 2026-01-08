HBO has announced it renewed its celebrated medical drama, The Pitt, for a third season.

Starring Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi, the show won the Best Drama Series honor at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday.

It also was nominated for several Actor Awards on Wednesday.

Season 2 of the show premieres Thursday.

"The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the front-line heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh," the cable network said in a synopsis.