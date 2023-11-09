The nearly four-month-long Hollywood actors strike ended Thursday, prompting many film and TV stars to take to social media to celebrate their return to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strike not only shut down most Hollywood productions, but also prevented actors from promoting current projects or discussing their past work.

"AT LAST... they have reached a "tentative" agreement...and I am tentatively thrilled beyond words!!! #SAGAFTRA_STRONG," said Mark Hamill.

"WORK! Literally! The strike is OVER!" said Renee Elise Goldsberry.

"CONGRATULATIONS @sagaftra thank you negotiators for taking care of us!!! BACK TO WORK !!!!" said Henry Winkler.

"The SAG strike is over!! I can finally say it: watch my documentary Saturday night at 8 on HBO/MAX! I can't wait for you to see it! Couldn't say a word until now!!" Albert Brooks said of his film, Defending My Life.

"Happy day," said Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

"That's a wrap!" said Jeri Ryan, alongside a photo of her walking away with a SAG picket sign.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists forged a new pact with the Alliance of Motion Picture Television Producers on Wednesday.

The deal, which includes pay increases and clear terms regarding the use of artificial intelligence, is expected to go to the national board of SAG-AFTRA for ratification on Friday.