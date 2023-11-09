Country music couples stepped out Wednesday at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards.

The 57th annual awards show took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Urban wore a dark acid wash shirt with black pants, while Kidman sported a black dress with cut-out detail.

During the ceremony, Urban presented the Entertainer of the Year award to Lainey Wilson, who also won Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, and Musical Event of the Year and Video of the Year for "Wait in the Truck" with Hardy.

Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes were also present at the awards show. Ballerini wore a pink gown with a thigh-high slit, while Stokes sported a charcoal-colored jacket with a black shirt and pants.

Ballerini performed her song "Leave Me Again" during the show.

Other couples included Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Combs, and Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO.

Bryan co-hosted the CMA Awards with retired NFL star Peyton Manning for the second consecutive year.

