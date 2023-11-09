High School Musical and The Greatest Showman actor Zac Efron says he would be happy to play late Friends star Matthew Perry in a biopic if he was offered the role.

Perry reportedly expressed his wishes that Efron play him in a movie version of his life, should there ever be one.

"I was hugely honored. It would be extraordinary to do," Efron told Extra at the Dallas premiere of his new movie, Iron Claw.

"I'm still devastated by the fact that he is gone," Efron said of Perry. "We'll see what happens."

The pair starred as the same character at different ages in the 2009 comedy, 17 Again.

Perry died Oct. 28 at the age of 54. The cause of his death is pending the results of toxicology tests.