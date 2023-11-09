Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps became the latest star eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

The reality TV personality was dressed as a hibiscus flower as she sang "It's Raining Men" and "Hey Mickey" on Season 10 of the Fox show.

De Lesseps told Variety she loved the challenge of competing on the show.

"To perform with a mask on that you can't see very well.. I put that mask on and was like, 'Oh my God, this is so claustrophobic,'" she said.

"The challenge was really to be able to sing, hold the mic in the right place, not trip over any dancers, because you have no peripheral vision. And then getting through doorways with my enormous flower petals. But I must say, they did such a great job on that costume. I loved that I was this beautiful flower."

Other stars cut from the competition in Season 10 include tennis legend Billie Jean King, actors Tyler Posey, Michael Rapaport and Anthony Anderson, as well as reality TV personality Tom Sandoval.