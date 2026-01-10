Space Jam, The Thing and Punky Brewster alum T.K. Carter has died at the age of 69.

TMZ said the native New Yorker was found dead in his Duarte, Calif., home on Friday.

Deadline said the cause of the actor's death was not immediately disclosed, but foul play is not suspected.

The New York Post said Carter began his career making guest appearances on classic TV shows like Good Times, The Waltons, The Jeffersons, Family Matters and A Different World.

Other credits include NYPD Blue, Everybody Hates Chris, How to Get Away with Murder, The Way Back and Dave.

He is survived by his wife Janet.