Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World and Terminal List star Chris Pratt revealed that his father-in-law, film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, gave him a framed, 6-foot by 8-foot portrait of him dressed as Santa Claus with three of Pratt's children for Christmas.

"It's very lifelike and it's very big and it's him as Santa Claus and then the three kids peering around the Christmas tree seeing him eat a cookie," Pratt said, describing this "very thoughtful gift" on this week's edition of The Graham Norton Show.

"I'm not sure exactly what we're supposed to do with that for the rest of the year. I think we'll have to break that out in November sometime."

Pratt married Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine in 2019. They are the parents of 5-year-old daughter Lyla Maria, 3-year-old daughter Eloise Christina and 1-year-old son Ford Fitzgerald.

Pratt also shares a 13-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.