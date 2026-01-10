Pop star Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, followed by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack at No. 3, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter 's Man's Best Friend at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Peso Pluma & Tito Double P's Dinastia at No. 6, SZA's SOS at No. 7, Tate McRae's So Close to What at No. 8, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 9 and Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 10.