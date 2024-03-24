Showtime has reversed its decision to aIr a second season of Uncoupled after saving the Neil Patrick Harris and Dan Amboyer's show following its cancellation at Netflix.

"Sad that there won't be a season 2 of #UnCoupled after all. Thankful for my experience, would have loved to see this story go on," Amboyer wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"Had my eyes set on it as soon as I heard about it, originally. One of my favorite projects (to be a small part of)-and a meaningful moment for me to finally play a gay role on screen. Magic people, master creators. Can't wait to see what they cook up next. (And first season still available on @showtime)."

Created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, Season 1 premiered in July 2022.

Netflix canceled the show in January 2023. The following month, Showtime announced it ordered a second season.

The Hollywood Reporter said Showtime has not commented on the latest development regarding the show.