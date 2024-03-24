Grease and Pulp Fiction icon John Travolta shared a video of his youngest child's impressive skiing skills in Colorado this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm so proud of my son Ben's progress!! First clip is the steepest run in Snowmass!" Travolta, 70, captioned the video of his 13-year-old son, dressed in white and speeding down a mountain.

Ben is the third child of Travolta and actress Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer in 2020, at the age of 57.

The couple also are the parents of Ella, 24, and Jett, who was autistic and died in 2009 after a seizure when he was 16.