Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 with $17.6 million is Dune: Part 2, followed by Kung Fu Panda 4 with $16.8 million, Immaculate at No. 4 with $5.4 million and Arthur the King at No. 5 with $4.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Late Night with the Devil at No. 6 with $2.8 million, Imaginary at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Love Lies Bleeding at No. 8 with $1.6 million, Cabrini at No. 9 with $1.4 million and Bob Marley: One Love at No. 10 with $1.1 million.