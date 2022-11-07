Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson took to Instagram over the weekend to shoot down speculation that she and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma are engaged to marry.

"Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged," Wilson captioned a photo of her and Agruma at Disneyland in California in an Instagram Story.

Last week, Wilson teased that she and her partner "took the next step in our relationship... and created a capsule collection of hoodies and sweatpants!"

She then shared a photo of her modeling the luxe loungewear.

Wilson and the Lemon Ve Limon clothing brand founder have been dating since early last year.

Wilson confirmed the romance in June with an Instagram post that read: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove."