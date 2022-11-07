Actor Joey Lawrence and professional football player Le'Veon Bell were eliminated in Sunday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were dressed as a walrus and milkshake, respectively, for the vocal competition.

The Masked Singer celebrated its 100th episode with a 1990s theme.

The episode was initially supposed to air Wednesday, but was postponed due to World Series broadcast on FOX.

Nick Cannon hosts the show, while Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke are the judges.