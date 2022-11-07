Netflix has released the title for the first episode of Stranger Things Season 5.

The sci-fi show's Twitter feed shared a photo of a script cover Sunday.

On it, is written: "Stranger Things 5. Episode 501. Chapter One: The Crawl By The Duffer Brothers."

The second part of Season 4 premiered on the streaming platform in July.

Set in 1980s Indiana and an alternate dimension known as The Upside Down, the series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

No release date has been announced for Season 5, which is expected to be the show's last.