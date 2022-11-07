Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gala honoring excellence in cinema will air on ABC, the home of Kimmel's late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel previously hosted the Oscars broadcasts in 2017 and 2018.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will serve as executive producers and showrunners for the 2023 prize presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement Monday.

"With Kimmel, Weiss and Kirshner's fresh perspective and masterful guidance, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking, and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers."

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosted the 2022 edition of the Oscars.

Kimmel joked that being invited to host for a third time is either "a great honor or a trap."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no," he added.